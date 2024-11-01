Frustration led to Gleeson's spectacular FA Cup strike against AFC Wimbledon

The scorer of MK Dons’ historic first goal against their rivals discussed his experience of the first game

Stephen Gleeson admitted his phenomenal strike against AFC Wimbledon 12 years ago was more out of frustration than anything else.

The Irishman scored the first ever goal between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon when the sides met back in 2012 in the FA Cup - a goal which was voted the best in the club’s history a few years ago.

The sides meet for the 17th time on Sunday, but for the first time since the famous first meeting, it is in the FA Cup, with both sides keen to secure a second-round spot.

While the first meeting is best remembered for Jon Otsemobor’s stoppage time “Heel of God” goal to send the side from MK1 into the next round, Gleeson’s spectacular opener was good enough to grace any stage.

Picking up the ball from Shaun Williams a long way out, the midfielder unleashed an unstoppable strike past keeper Neil Sullivan to open the scoring on the stroke of half-time. Gleeson though admitted the low quality of the game until that point meant his effort, from 30+ yards, was more out of frustration than anything else.

“The game itself wasn't a great game, it wasn't going our way,” he said. “AFC Wimbledon came with a game-plan, and they set in deep and frustrated us.

“ We couldn't get our wide players in the game at all, but I remember the build-up down the left, Shauny has played it into me. I just thought I was going to shoot, that was it. I caught it really sweet. It was an unbelievable feeling, but it was more out of frustration than anything. Luckily it went into the top bin.

“I knew when I connected it had a chance. Then I saw it drift across the keeper, I hoped it would stay under the crossbar and it did. It was one of the best goals I've ever scored.”

“It felt like us against the world”

Jon Otsemobor's Heel of God send Dons into the next round | Getty Images

In the build-up to that first meeting, there was huge media interest given the history of the two clubs. With international and national media coverage of the fixture, Gleeson admitted it was hard to ignore the magnitude of the game both in their preparations, and even heading into stoppage time at the end of the game with the scores tied at 1-1.

He continued: “The whole week leading up to it felt like us against the world. We couldn't win - if we won, it was expected, if we lost then everyone would be throwing daggers at us.

“It was a tough week but it was exciting. It had never happened before. When we got drawn against them, the week was mayhem. You could feel it was a big game, it was a different week. We did try and treat it like a normal game but it never could be.

“We just didn't want to lose the game. At worst, we had to get a replay. We just wanted to create one more chance.”

And that goal came in stoppage time when Otsemobor stuck out his foot to redirect Zeli Ismael’s wayward strike, looping it up and over Sullivan in memorable fashion.

Gleeson added: “That goal summed up Semi as a character. He was so laid back, and he just stuck out a foot and it hits his heel to go in. I think it's instinct, but to do it at that time, it takes a lot of confidence. But he's gone down in history forever for that moment.

“It cracks me up so much - Lewie is having a little thing with one of their lads. He's on the ground and then celebrating two or three seconds later.

“It was relief after the game. All the pressure was on us in the build-up. As a squad afterwards, we went for a drink in the hotel and we were all mentally exhausted. Everything about it hit me, and a lot of us were like that.

“It was a relief to get the game done but also to get the win. It was everyone against us, that was the message everywhere. It took us a couple of days to get back to normal again.”