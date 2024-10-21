Hogan 'fell out of love' with football at Birmingham City

Scott Hogan | Getty Images

The striker considered hanging up his boots after leaving the Championship side in the summer

After a tough 18 months at Birmingham City, striker Scott Hogan admitted he was considering calling time on his career before signing for MK Dons.

The 32-year-old fell further and further down the pecking order at St Andrews, and made just two starts for the Blues in the final eight months of his contract.

Cut loose in the summer, Hogan admitted he thought about retiring after growing disillusioned with the game. But after tentatively looking at offers heading his way, it was not until speaking with Scott Lindsey and sporting director Liam Sweeting that he considered it the right time to get back into the game again.

“I fell out of love with football,” said the striker after netting his first goal for Dons on Saturday. “There was a lot of things going on, and I was asking myself whether I wanted to do it any more, was it worth being unhappy all the time?

“As the summer dragged on, I was getting a bit itchy but nothing really appealed to me. I was spending a lot of time with my wife and daughter... and I needed a break!

“As the season kicked off, I thought I wanted to come back. I'm 32, I'm still fine, there's no mileage in my legs, so it was a case of looking at what comes in.

“(Signing for Dons) really appealed to me, it's an hour on the train so I can still be at home with the family. I've still got years left in me, so I don't want to waste it.”

Now a couple of weeks into his time at Stadium MK, Hogan said he is finding his feet in the squad, but admitted playing in Lindsey’s system is helping him settle in with his new team-mates.

He said: “I'm quite quiet in the dressing room. The lads are tight here, so I'm still finding out what everyone is like. They're a good group, they work hard and care for each other and that's all you can ask for as a team.

“With the team we've got and the way we play, it suits me. I've played in some good footballing sides and I've always done well. The gaffer really wants to play here.

“I know how these lads want to play, so I was trying to link up play, and bring everyone in, play in the little spaces. When it comes in, there are three or four around me all the time, sucking the defenders in and slipping passes.”