Holland’s early performances caught the eye of boss Jackson

The performances of Nathan Holland were one of the first positive signs Mark Jackson saw when he took over at MK Dons in December.

The winger’s form has been up and down throughout the campaign since his summer move, by his own admission, with injuries stunting his progress along the way too.

On Easter Monday, Holland made his first start for three months and capped it by providing the cross for Henry Lawrence’s second-half equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Derby County.

“When I first came in, Nathan really caught my eye,” said Jackson of the former West Ham man. “He scored away at Plymouth, and was really dangerous.

“He picked up an injury (in the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City in January) which set him back a bit and it has taken him time to find his feet again.

“He had the opportunity against Derby, and in particular in the second-half he did really well. He showed that little bit of quality with the ball to take the pass and find Henry in the box for the goal.

“It's pleasing for me and for Nathan that he's starting to come back and get that opportunity.”

On his season, Holland said: “It has been a difficult season, but not just for me, for everyone. I've been working hard in training, and I'm looking to finish the season strong. I know what I can bring to the team, how I can help the squad and I'm working hard to do that.

“There are a lot of talented players in the squad, and more came in in January, so it's good. It helps people train better, and we're all close as a team. We push each other to do better.

