Injury and surgery were a new challenge for Dons defender Tucker to overcome

Jack Tucker

Jack Tucker admitted he had no pain reference points when he suffered ankle ligament damage against Reading in November.

The 24-year-old spent five months out after needing two surgeries on his ankle, only making his return to first-team action for MK Dons a couple of weeks ago.

The defender, until that point, had suffered no major injuries in his career, which is already approaching 200 professional games since making his debut in 2017. So after taking a heavy challenge in the FA Cup first round game against the Royals at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Tucker said he was unsure whether he was able to shake off his ankle injury, or whether it was much worse than an innocuous blow.

“I went down, but after watching it back, it didn't look all that nasty,” he said. “It was hard for me, because I've never had any big injuries before so I didn't know how it should feel. I knew it was really sore though, and I tried to carry on, I was dragging my foot around and I couldn't really move.

“I was worried for the next few days, and went for a scan on the Monday morning, and they told me I needed surgery. We put a plan together and book the surgery so I could come back as quickly as I could.

“It was very long. It was a different challenge, my first real injury, and something new I had to face. It was a new experience, but I think I've come through it better.”

The recovery could have come a lot sooner though, but Tucker suffered a setback in his rehab, one which prompted a second surgery.

He continued: “A little way down the line, when I was getting closer to returning, something had led to another small injury in a different place which was so frustrating. I'd already spent ten weeks on the sidelines, I had a date to come back but I was told I needed another six weeks again.

“I kept working, went for a second surgery and after that, it felt really quick. I was back running again in a couple of weeks, I didn't have much time to dwell on it, and here I am, back, good as gold.”

During his lengthy spell out of the side, Tucker found himself becoming more and more like a fan as he watch his team-mates on the field mounting their challenge for promotion in his absence.

He said: “I kick every ball! I got pretty into it, more than I thought I would! I initially would watch, feel some nerves but I felt like I was a fan for five months, cheering the lads on! It was great to see them doing well.