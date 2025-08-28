Jones set to join Tomlinson with long-term injury lay-off

The Australian international is the latest to suffer injury

Right-back Gethin Jones looks likely to miss a prolonged period after he suffered a hamstring injury at Newport County last Saturday.

The 29-year-old limped out of the action at Rodney Parade after stretching to put a cross into the box in the second-half, leaving MK Dons to finish the game with four centre-backs on the field, such is the side’s shortage of full-backs.

Offering the latest on Jones’ injury, head coach Paul Warne confirmed: “Gethin is out for a long period. He’s got a hamstring injury, and he will be out for the foreseeable.

“It’s sad for him, he has been brilliant. You train really hard in the off-season, go away on holiday but still train, put your body through horrific things in July, the season starts, you start well, but then you’re hit with an injury from doing something positive we could have scored from.

“I really feel for him, no injury is a good injury. No-one deserves an injury, but Gethin definitely doesn’t deserve one. But he’ll come back stronger and we look forward to when we get him back.”

Jones becomes the squad’s latest long-term casualty, coming just four days after left-back Joe Tomlinson suffered a foot injury which would keep him out for several months.

Dons moved to get cover in for Tomlinson earlier this week with the capture of Jon Mellish on loan from Wigan Athletic and with Jones now out too, Warne hinted there could be a chance of landing a further signing before this Saturday’s visit of Walsall to Stadium MK.

“At full-back, I think we’re pretty blessed,” he said. “There are probably three players we could put in there, and that’s if I don’t get a new one in the building before Friday.”