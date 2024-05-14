Lofthouse 'grateful' for his time at MK Dons

Kyran Lofthouse

The loanee from League One is the latest to tweet at the end of the season

Barnsley loanee Kyran Lofthouse spoke of his gratitude to MK Dons during his spell at the club.

The 23-year-old wing-back appeared 23 times for Dons during his stint on loan from Oakwell, helping the side to finish fourth in the table, netting the equaliser against Salford City en route to a 3-1 win at Stadium MK. He also chipped in with two assists.

In departing at the end of his spell, Lofthouse took to social media to express his thanks to the supporters for their backing of him during his time at MK1.

