Lofthouse 'grateful' for his time at MK Dons
Barnsley loanee Kyran Lofthouse spoke of his gratitude to MK Dons during his spell at the club.
The 23-year-old wing-back appeared 23 times for Dons during his stint on loan from Oakwell, helping the side to finish fourth in the table, netting the equaliser against Salford City en route to a 3-1 win at Stadium MK. He also chipped in with two assists.
In departing at the end of his spell, Lofthouse took to social media to express his thanks to the supporters for their backing of him during his time at MK1.
“Grateful to all the fans, staff and players at MK Dons for welcoming me in to the club,” he wrote. “Sorry for it to end the way it did in the playoffs, but I’m sure the club will bounce back. Thank you.”