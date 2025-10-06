Martin linked but his former MK Dons assistant the favourite for vacant Luton job

The duo once worked together and are now linked with the same job

Less than a day after being sacked by Rangers, ex-MK Dons boss Russell Martin has been linked with a new job in League One.

Martin was made the shortest serving Rangers manager on Sunday when he was given his marching orders after just 17 games, but has already made the shortlist to take over at Luton Town following Matt Bloomfield’s dismissal on Monday. However, it is another ex-Dons man who has been installed as the early favourite to take up the reins: Martin’s former assistant Luke Williams.

Following the Hatters’ relegation from the Championship last season - a second consecutive drop after their fall from the Premier League - they have suffered on their return to the third tier, sitting 11th in League One. Beaten 2-0 by ex-Dons striker Alex Revell’s Stevenage on Saturday, a game which saw Boro go top of the table, the Luton board pulled the trigger to sack Bloomfield.

“Performances and results from the opening 11 matches of the current campaign in League One have fallen below the levels expected,” a statement read. “The Board of Directors has taken the difficult decision to relieve Matt, his assistant Richard Thomas, first team coach Lee Harrison and first team analyst Ben Cirne of their duties.”