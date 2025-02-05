McGill recalled from MK Dons loan to add to competition at Brighton

The 24-year-old made 25 appearances in goal for MK Dons during his loan

Goalkeeper Tom McGill was recalled by parent club Brighton & Hove Albion to add competition for the number one spot according to the club’s technical director.

Canadian McGill was MK Dons’ first-choice shot-stopper for much of the season but mistakes crept into his game of late. Errors against Gillingham and Walsall prompted head coach Scott Lindsey to drop the keeper in favour of Craig MacGillivray, but injury to the former Charlton man saw McGill return to the starting line-up against Doncaster last Saturday.

After the keeper contributed to Rovers’ opener too, Dons brought in Connal Trueman from Millwall on deadline day on a permanent deal, signalling the end of the road at Stadium MK for McGill.

Parent club Brighton though have taken responsibility for the keeper’s return to the Amex Stadium, claiming they wish to give number one keeper Bart Verbruggen more competition.

Seagulls technical director David Weir said: “Tom will come back into the squad and provide additional competition and cover.

“With Jason Steele currently sidelined, Carl Rushworth, Killian Cahill and Tom will compete with Bart Verbruggen.”