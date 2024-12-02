Middlesbrough striker back at MK Dons after knock
Striker Sonny Finch is back training with MK Dons after picking up an injury while he was reporting back to parent club Middlesbrough last month.
The 19-year-old, experiencing his first loan spell away from Michael Carrick’s side, has only made six appearances for MK Dons since signing on transfer deadline day back in August.
Despite scoring in his second outing under boss Scott Lindsey in the 5-1 win over Harrogate Town, Finch has not been seen since October 8 and the EFL Trophy game with Arsenal U21s.
He featured a handful of times for Middlesbrough U21s after his parent club looked to keep him match-sharp while not getting regular game-time at MK1, but Scott Lindsey confirmed he picked up an injury while on duty back home.
Speaking at the start of November, Lindsey admitted first team opportunities would be limited for the teenager in his side, especially following the signing of striker Scott Hogan, but with the teen returning to Milton Keynes this week, the head coach said: “He picked up a little bit of an injury while he was up there so they kept hold of him to see him through the rehabilitation period, but he came back today. It's good to have him back on the grass with us.
“Moving forwards, he'll be a part of what we do again, but with that injury, it's the first time he's been with us so we'll have to monitor him going forwards.”
While Finch will be back available heading into Tuesday’s game with Chesterfield, Dons will be without the likes of MJ Williams, Sam Sherring and Callum Tripp, Lindsey added.
He said: “MJ won’t be available yet, but everyone else is basically on the training ground now, albeit apart from Callum Tripp and Sam Sherring. They’ve only done a few sessions so it might be too early for them, but next week we’ll ramp up their load. We’re not far away now.”
