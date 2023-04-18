News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 0-1 Charlton Athletic - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons saw their unbeaten run end on Tuesday night as they went down 1-0 to Charlton Athletic at Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 23:01 BST

Here’s how the game played out.

MK Dons 0-1 Charlton Athletic - FULL TIME

Show new updates
16:35 BST

Pre-match stats

MK Dons want revenge for their late heartbreak on Saturday, Charlton want to bounce back from a heavy defeat

READ THE STATS PACK AHEAD OF THE GAME

16:38 BST

O’Hora is back in training

Warren O'Hora has been given the all-clear to return to full-training with MK Dons
Warren O’Hora has been given the all-clear to return to full-training with MK Dons

Great news for MK Dons supporters as Warren O’Hora is back in full training again. The Irishman broke his foot in January, which needed surgery to fully repair.

Expected to be out for the remainder of the season, O’Hora was given the all clear this week and Mark Jackson hopes he can be back in contention to play in the game at Fleetwood on Saturday.

16:39 BSTUpdated 16:40 BST

Jackson on Charlton

Mark Jackson Mark Jackson
Mark Jackson

Charlton will be smarting a bit after their defeat at the weekend, and we have to be prepared for them to have a reaction.

They're a really dangerous team. They've got wide players who are really threatening, so we'll have to deal with that. We'll be ready, preppared as always and looking to get a win which would be really important for us.

Mark Jackson
16:40 BST

Holden on Dons

Charlton Athletic manager Dean HoldenCharlton Athletic manager Dean Holden
Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden

For a number of years now they’ve been a possession-based team who want to get the ball out from the back. They play a back-three system so it gives us different challenges.

They’ve certainly got some good players; they’ve got good young players in that midfield area and Mo Eisa up front who I’ve worked with previously so we know where their threats are.

Dean Holden
16:41 BST

Our predicted line-up

HERE’S HOW WE PREDICT DONS WILL LINE-UP

18:47 BSTUpdated 18:53 BST

MK Dons team news: One change for Dons

Has been singled out recently as Dons' biggest threat, and came off the bench against CheltenhamHas been singled out recently as Dons' biggest threat, and came off the bench against Cheltenham
Has been singled out recently as Dons' biggest threat, and came off the bench against Cheltenham

Jonathan Leko comes into the side in place of Nathan Holland as MK Dons make just the one change this afternoon.

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, Stewart, Tucker, Jules, Watson, Maghoma, McEachran, Grant, Leko, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Lawrence, Kaikai, Devoy

18:49 BST

Charlton’s side to face MK Dons

19:46 BST

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

19:52 BST

5 mins: Slow start

Not a lot to say in the opening five minutes. Dons have barely touched the ball but Charlton have done next to nothing with it either so it’s not the best of games.

19:57 BST

10 mins: Still pretty stale

Dons have had a lot more of the ball in these last five minutes, but like Charlton, are yet to do anything with it. Not a great game.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
