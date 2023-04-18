MK Dons 0-1 Charlton Athletic - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons saw their unbeaten run end on Tuesday night as they went down 1-0 to Charlton Athletic at Stadium MK
Here’s how the game played out.
MK Dons 0-1 Charlton Athletic - FULL TIME
Pre-match stats
MK Dons want revenge for their late heartbreak on Saturday, Charlton want to bounce back from a heavy defeat
O’Hora is back in training
Great news for MK Dons supporters as Warren O’Hora is back in full training again. The Irishman broke his foot in January, which needed surgery to fully repair.
Expected to be out for the remainder of the season, O’Hora was given the all clear this week and Mark Jackson hopes he can be back in contention to play in the game at Fleetwood on Saturday.
Jackson on Charlton
Mark Jackson
Charlton will be smarting a bit after their defeat at the weekend, and we have to be prepared for them to have a reaction.
They're a really dangerous team. They've got wide players who are really threatening, so we'll have to deal with that. We'll be ready, preppared as always and looking to get a win which would be really important for us.
Holden on Dons
Dean Holden
For a number of years now they’ve been a possession-based team who want to get the ball out from the back. They play a back-three system so it gives us different challenges.
They’ve certainly got some good players; they’ve got good young players in that midfield area and Mo Eisa up front who I’ve worked with previously so we know where their threats are.
Our predicted line-up
MK Dons team news: One change for Dons
Jonathan Leko comes into the side in place of Nathan Holland as MK Dons make just the one change this afternoon.
MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, Stewart, Tucker, Jules, Watson, Maghoma, McEachran, Grant, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Lawrence, Kaikai, Devoy
Charlton’s side to face MK Dons
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game underway
5 mins: Slow start
Not a lot to say in the opening five minutes. Dons have barely touched the ball but Charlton have done next to nothing with it either so it’s not the best of games.
10 mins: Still pretty stale
Dons have had a lot more of the ball in these last five minutes, but like Charlton, are yet to do anything with it. Not a great game.