MK Dons on transfer deadline day: Dons’ business is done and dusted

Dan Kemp leaves Leyton Orient for MK Dons

Following in the footsteps of Conor Coventry (kind of...), Dan Kemp said the lure of working with Liam Manning again was a huge draw in coming to MK Dons. The pair worked together at West Ham earlier in Kemp’s career.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get going,” he said.

“I know the Gaffer really well and hopefully there are some good times to come working with him. We’ve had some chats about the Club and what he wants from me – I am ready to do what it takes to help him and the team.