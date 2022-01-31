MK Dons on transfer deadline day: Dons’ business is done and dusted
MK Dons hope to be active in the transfer market today. Stick with us throughout the day to get the latest deadline day action!
How many new faces will we see at Stadium MK today?
Get the latest below.
MK Dons on transfer deadline day
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 23:02
A reminder of Dons’ business on deadline day
Three signings for MK Dons on transfer deadline day, two permanent and one on loan - crucially too, no-one out the exit door.
The window is CLOSED
And that is that!
That looks to be that
Well, after a late flurry of activity, that appears to be that at Stadium MK.
Kaine Kesler on loan, Matt Smith from City and Dan Kemp from Leyton Orient in, and crucially, no outs today.
Barring any bids for Dons players at the very death, the Liams are all done for the night.
Sweeting is excited by ‘technical’ Kemp
Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Dan is someone Liam and I have discussed throughout January and I am delighted that we were able to get a deal over the line to bring him to Stadium MK on Deadline Day.
“Dan has fantastic technical ability, shows a real understanding of our style of football and is versatile to fit a number of positions. He is also a top professional and his character will fit into our group straight away.
“He joins us permanently to both make an impact now and develop further over the future.”
Hear from Dons’ third signing
Following in the footsteps of Conor Coventry (kind of...), Dan Kemp said the lure of working with Liam Manning again was a huge draw in coming to MK Dons. The pair worked together at West Ham earlier in Kemp’s career.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get going,” he said.
“I know the Gaffer really well and hopefully there are some good times to come working with him. We’ve had some chats about the Club and what he wants from me – I am ready to do what it takes to help him and the team.
“This is clearly an ambitious and exciting young squad and the Club is clearly heading in the right direction - it’s something I’m looking forward to being a part of.”
Dons sign Orient midfielder Kemp
Dan Kemp has become MK Dons’ third signing of transfer deadline day.
Find out more about their latest signing
Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Dan Kemp?
The Orient man is Dons’ third signing on deadline day
A third signing on the way
League One is getting busy
More deals are starting to get confirmed in League One:
- Oisin Smyth from Dungannon Swifts has joined Oxford United
- Sunderland’s Aiden O’Brien has switched to Portsmouth for the rest of the season
- Glen Rea has left Luton for Wigan Athletic
- Gillingham have completed the signing of Millwall’s Ben Thompson
- Shrewsbury have signed Matthew Bondswell on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.
Statement from Hull following Smith’s departure
“Midfielder Matt Smith has been recalled by parent club Manchester City and joined League One side Milton Keynes Dons on loan.
“The 22-year-old Wales international played 10 matches for the Tigers after arriving on loan in the summer – seven of them starts – but had not featured since the end of September.
“The club would like to thank Matt for his efforts during his six-month stay at the MKM Stadium and wish him well for the future.”