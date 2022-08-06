MK Dons vs Sheffield Wednesday - form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off

Both MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to get their first win of the season on board on Saturday when the pair meet at Stadium MK.

While Dons were beaten on opening day by Cambridge United, Darren Moore’s side shared a ding-dong battle with Portsmouth at Hillsborough, drawing 3-3.

Read More Manning calls for Dons to impose themselves against Sheffield Wednesday

The sides last met back in April at Stadium MK, and Wednesday raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening half an hour, and despite goals from Troy Parrott and Scott Twine, Dons suffered their first defeat in 17 league matches.

In 12 meetings down the years, Wednesday have five wins - winning both games last season - and Dons three.

Referee Anthony Backhouse will take charge of the game. Last overseeing Dons in their 1-0 defeat to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium in April, Backhouse booked 129 and sent off four last season, while beginning this term dishing out six yellows in Derby’s 1-0 win over Oxford on Saturday. Michael Chard and Joe Simpson will run the lines with Fourth Official Abigail Byrne.

Read More How MK Dons could line-up against Sheffield Wednesday