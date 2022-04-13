Moore happy to ignore Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off rivals during run-in

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore said he is not paying attention to the teams around them in the race for the League One play-offs. They play automatic promotion hopefuls MK Dons on Saturday at Stadium MK

Much like the message at MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore said he is not looking at other results in League One.

The Owls sit fifth in League One having picked up form at the right time this season, unbeaten in their last six matches, with three wins and three draws.

On Saturday, they were held to a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, and travel to fellow promotion hopefuls Dons this weekend for the fixture, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).

Wednesday sit fifth in the table but are level on 73 points with Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers below and know dropping points at this late stage in the season could be crucial in their hunt to finish in the play-off spots.

The message from Dons boss Liam Manning has regularly been to not pay attention to the scores and connotations going on elsewhere, and for Wednesday boss Moore, the approach to their remaining five games this season is the same.

“All I think about is us as a team, as a club, in terms of us doing what we are supposed to do, I don’t look elsewhere,” he said.

On the prospect of playing Dons, he said: “It will be another football match again in another arena similar to (Bolton).

“We have got to be at our level best again and we will prepare, we have got another week to work towards them.

“If we can get a level of performance like we did (against Bolton) we will be in the race to try and get three points, which keeps us moving up the table.”