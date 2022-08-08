Quarterback role suits Johnson in young MK Dons side

The pivot midfield position has been integral to the way MK Dons have played down the years, but Bradley Johnson has slotted straight into the role with aplomb.

The 35-year-old former Blackburn Rovers man is no stranger to the ‘quarterback’ role and took up the spot after Josh McEachran’s injury away at Cambridge last week.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, Johnson said he was more than comfortable taking up the position though there were still teething issues with the team elsewhere.

“I've played it previously,” he said. “We're a team that likes playing through the back, and it's an important role. I like to get on the ball and get us ticking over.

“You saw glimpses of what we're about, and throughout the second half we all played well. It's just one of those things. We won't change the way we play, but we'll stick together and I'm sure we'll get there.

“Throughout the season, there will be ups and downs and we’ll play a lot worse than that and win games.”

As one of only three players over 30 in the side, Johnson says his experience will be key in helping the younger players, some of them playing their first seasons in English senior football, level in terms of their emotions. And though Johnson has only been at the club for a short time, he has already been drilled in one of Dons’ key phrases.

He said: “It’s key, and that’s down to the gaffer as well talking to us about emotions. We won’t get too high or too low.

“I’ve told the lads we took one of the promotion favourites to the wire, we dominated the game and there are a lot of positives to take.

“We’re a young team, and with my experience I’ll always try and drive the young lads on. I’d hate to play against our wingers, Dan (Oyegoke) at right back has a great engine and towards the end of games, when they sat back, our width will be key.

“It’s the first season for a lot of them and they’ll learn. It’s a great environment for that and we’ll come good.”

Johnson’s arrival at Stadium MK came towards the end of the pre-season campaign, and he admitted he is still trying to catch-up to reach full fitness, but said he has fit in well so far.

He continued: “From day one I've felt welcome, the lads have made me feel a part of it, everyone has. We're a team that likes to play, and it suits me. I didn't get a good pre-season, but I kept myself fit and I've played again today.