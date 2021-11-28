Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said some of his players think they are ‘good at things they are not’ after his side were thumped 4-0 by MK Dons on Saturday.

Two goals in each half from Liam Manning’s side ensured Dons climbed back into the play-off spots, after slipping out of them on Tuesday night, while Morecambe’s slide down the table continued as they fell to 20th.

While the Shrimps boss praised his midfield players for their dogged performance at the Mazuma Stadium, he criticised other members of his team for not getting the simple things right.

“They need to learn quickly, we are repeating ourselves over and over again to some people, they need to learn what they are very good at,” he said.

“The hardest thing in football is simplicity and realising what you are good at, and some think they are good at things they are not.

“We have worked with them and we will continue to work with them as the season goes on, but they really need to learn quickly.”

Praising his midfield of Alfie McCalmont, Callum Jones and Shane McLoughlin, Robinson added: “I said to them after the game that I felt sorry for them after their performance, they didn’t get what they should have done from other players on the pitch.

“They did didn’t get the hold up play, they didn’t get the runs and they didn’t get the work ethic, until it was too late.