Saints defender eager to help MK Dons over busy festive period

The defender is keen to lace up his boots for the Christmas period

Nico Lawrence is looking forward to football over the Christmas period, and believes a good run will fire MK Dons back up the table.lim

Playing only twice in the last month, Dons have dropped from third to eighth in League Two, but have at least one game in hand over all but Accrington Stanley, who have also played 18 games, in the division.

Southampton loanee Lawrence missed last year’s festive period with a knee injury he suffered while out on loan at Colchester United, but is eager to play this term for Dons in a bid to get them back into the promotion mix.

And with four games between now and January 2 to play, the centre back believes a good run over Christmas will catapult Dons back into the top spots.

“I don't mind them, but last year I didn't get the opportunity to play over Christmas,” he said. “I'm ready to play now, and I feel like if we can get this festive block sorted, the table will show what's going on.

“The table will look different every game, but if we can continue winning, the table will show it.

“Results have gone our way as well, we've got games in hand, so if we can keep winning, we'll have no problems.

“There's a great team spirit at the moment, and everyone wants to win. I believe we can do that.”

The 20-year-old has had a stop-start time of it since arriving from St Mary’s in the summer, limited to just five appearances after suffering a couple of knee issues. But playing in the last two, he hopes he has put his ailments behind him.

He added: “I don't want to get too far ahead of myself but I feel like my body is in a good place right now. I'm taking things game-by-game.”