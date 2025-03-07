Senior player status is something Waller is striving for at MK Dons

MK Dons’ teenage defender Charlie Waller spoke ahead of Saturday’s game with Morecambe

Transitioning from academy graduate to fully-fledged first-team player is something Charlie Waller is still having to adapt to.

The 19-year-old has been ‘the next big thing’ for MK Dons for for several years, and is now beginning to establish himself as a regular in the first-team, making four starts since his return to the club from his loan-spell at Sutton United.

Eager, of course, to be seen as a senior player - his aim for nearly a decade - Waller admitted the ‘academy graduate’ label he carries with him is an honour, but he hopes soon to be seen as a first-teamer outright.

“It is a strange transition,” he said. “I'm still 19 but the more I can be regarded as a senior player the better it is for me. The more games I get, I hope that will help. It's always nice to have that academy label, I came though there. I don't mind it.”

With that senior label though, Waller will come under more scrutiny for his performances on the field, but he is his first critic.

He said: “Tuesday's game (against Accrington Stanley) was the first time I was a bit disappointed with my performance overall. Previously, I think I've been finding my feet, and I've started to show my abilities on and off the ball. Hopefully I can keep improving.”

Not only transitioning from academy player to a senior, Waller is also having to work through the transition of Dons’ managerial staff too, following the sacking of Scott Lindsey, and Ben Gladwin taking over.

With the new setup behind the scenes, and the return of former coach Ian Watson to the fold, Waller said the mood has been good in the camp this week, despite the side’s miserable run of form. And heading into Saturday’s clash with Morecambe, the defender hopes they can get back to winning ways.

He continued: “Glads, Days and Ian coming back has been so positive, on and off the pitch. I think there's good morale in the team at the moment, despite the results. I think we're in a good place mentally to go and attack the next game.

“When you play with confidence, it shows, and when you don't, it shows too. All we need is a bit of confidence and it can rub off on each other. I don't see people with their heads and shoulders down.

“(A win on Saturday against Morecambe) will be massive, we've been waiting a while now. We've been putting in a lot of effort, we're not shying away from what has gone on, but three points on Saturday would be huge, not just for us, also for the club and the fans too.”