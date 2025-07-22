Sherring injury a fourth centre-back issue for MK Dons in a week
With less than two weeks to go, MK Dons could be facing something of a defensive injury crisis after Sam Sherring limped out of their penultimate pre-season game against Peterborough United.
Leading the game via Aaron Collins’ header, Sherring was chasing a ball back but pulled up, holding his hamstring midway through the first-half, having to be replaced by Charlie Waller.
His withdrawal from the game comes after Nathan Thompson and Jack Sanders both suffered injuries, while there was further bad news for Laurence Maguire too, who has struggled with injuries throughout pre-season.
“That’s our fourth centre-half injured in a week,” lamented head coach Paul Warne afterwards. “It’s a record for me. Luckily we’ve got Jack joining back in with training on Thursday, so it’s next man up. It’s the disappointing thing from tonight. And we had good news about Nathan, he’s only out for a couple of weeks.
“As a player, you would go into this game thinking if you give a good account of yourself, you give yourself a good chance of getting a start against Oldham. For anyone to get injured at this stage is hard to take.”
On Sherring, Warne added: “Hopefully it’s not too severe and it’s just a spasm, but my gut feeling is disappointment for him.
“He’s done well in pre-season and done well in games. Last season, he only trained once while I was here. I feel for him, but unfortunately that’s the side of football that is hard to take at times.”
Maguire meanwhile has struggled with injuries since returning from the club’s Spanish training camp, and looks set to be out for a lengthy spell.
Warne continued: “He’s got a tendon injury in his hamstring that he suffered at the weekend. He’ll be out for eight to ten weeks. It’s sad for him because he’s done a lot of work in pre-season but it happened in an innocuous moment. They all seem to be out in the back-line which is odd.”
