Similar styles could lead to intriguing game between Dons and Notts County

Interim head coach Ben Gladwin spoke ahead of MK Dons’ trip to face Notts County

Ben Gladwin hopes the similar playing styles between MK Dons and Notts County will lead to an intriguing game at Meadow Lane on Wednesday night.

Both sides play a possession-based style, though Stuart Maynard’s side are further along the time-line than Dons, having been under the head coach’s watch now for 14 months.

Dons, meanwhile, are on their fourth head coach this season and have limped through most of the campaign. Under Gladwin’s watch, taking over from sacked Scott Lindsey four weeks ago, the side have looked more in keeping with the club’s “MK Way” style of play.

“I love these games at this level, because it's rare to get two teams who want to dominate the football,” said Gladwin ahead of the trip to Meadow Lane. “Monday to Friday, we're working so hard to get a product on the pitch that the fans can connect with.

“It doesn't always go right, and we have a long way to go in terms of that at the moment, but when it's right, it's been really right. We need to extend those periods of it, and there is no better place to go and do it against an opposition who is a little further down the line in the process.”

Notts County sit five points off the automatic promotion spots after returning to the Football League last season, and with a game in hand could cut that gap to two points with a win over 18th-place Dons this evening.

Gladwin continued: “They've really got something to fight for, they're a phenomenal team. I've enjoyed watching the games to prepare, because they really make you think. Looking at recent form, it's not too dissimilar to ours.

“We've been in an ok place, though Saturday left us with not a good feeling, but we've got a top team too. I want the players to go there to give them a proper football match, and I think it will be.

“We'll go there with intensity, desire to go and hurt them and to win.”