"Some superb candidates" applying to lead MK Dons Women next season

A replacement for MK Dons Women’s manager is on the horizon, the club has confirmed.

Charlie Bill announced his departure from the club back in April ahead of their season finale, finishing sixth in the Southern Premier League last term.

Following Bill out the door were 26 first-team players too, with some citing ‘a lack of financial backing’ as their reason for leaving.

Open trials have been held already to bring in new recruits for next season, but as yet, no manager has been appointed to fill the role vacated by Bill, who has since signed for Real Bedford.

Dene Walsh, Head of Community Football at MK Dons though said the interview process was underway to find a replacement at the helm.

“We've had some superb candidates already,” Walsh said. “We're in the interview process at the moment but we're really close to making an announcement soon.”

He continued: “The trials have been fantastic, we've had an incredible amount of applicants. The trials were superb, everyone enjoyed it and we've had incredible feedback. From that, we're inviting players back for pre-season and we're really excited to see what they can do moving forward.

“We have a big squad, over 30 players. We've got players who have come through our pathway, we've got the U23s from last season and we're developing them to go and showcase them in tier 3.”