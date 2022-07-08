Terriers confirm Schofield despite rumours linking Dons boss with job

Huddersfield Town have no intention of poaching Liam Manning from MK Dons to replace manager Carlos Corberan.

The Spanish coach sensationally quit the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday just a few weeks before the new season, just a day after signing former Dons midfielder David Kasumu.

Somewhat buried in the announcement of Corberan’s departure was the promotion of coach Danny Schofield to head coach. And it prompted some outlets to link Dons’ head coach Liam Manning with the post.

Speaking to media in Yorkshire though, Town’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby confirmed Schofield is the permament appointment to take over from Corberan - a role they have intended for him for some time.

“Danny is appointed as head coach and that’s something we’re really excited about,” Bromby said. “The difference between (Schofield and Corberan) is not much, similar philosophy. They’re really aligned with what the club want - a young manager, emerging head coach, someone we can develop and progress. Our plan doesn’t change.

“He has more experience than Carlos had when he first came because he’s had a playing career and more experience in England, so we feel we’re in a really strong position.

