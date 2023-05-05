The final day dramas MK Dons have faced down the years

MK Dons know a win on Sunday in the final game of the season will keep them in League One.

Final day deciders are nothing new to Dons though, with plenty of times down the years the fate of the club has gone right to the wire.

Here are a few of the key final days of the season from years gone by.

2004/05 - That Tranmere game

Gareth Edds lashed home his second goal with six minutes to go to keep Dons in League One

Needing a win and results elsewhere to go their way to avoid relegation to League Two in their first full season as MK Dons, step forward the club’s first real hero: Gareth Edds. Having seen his sixth minute opener cancelled out by a David Beresford goal for Tranmere, the Australian was announced as man of the match with six minutes to go, just as he rattled home his and Dons’ second of the afternoon - a goal which kept Dons in League One.

2005/06 - Down at Millmoor

A season after Edd’s final-day heroics, Dons went to Rotherham United needing a win again to stay up. This time, it was not meant to be. A miserable 0-0 draw at the Millers’ old ground means Danny Wilson’s men went down to the fourth tier.

2007/08 - Trophy ceremony

Keith Andrews lifted the League Two trophy at Stadium MK back in 2008

With the League Two title already secured, Dons and Morecambe played out a 1-1 draw at Stadium MK, but the game will be best remembered for the on-pitch celebrations as Paul Ince’s side lifted the league trophy, and paraded it along with the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, won earlier in the campaign.

2014/15 - Right to the wire

The MK Dons squad celebrate securing promotion on the final day of the 14/15 season

Not many gave Dons much of a chance of securing automatic promotion in 2015, especially with Preston North End needing a win over lowly Colchester United to do so themselves. But with George Moncur coming up trumps for Colchester, Dons’ easy 5-1 win secured them a place in the Championship, sparking wild celebrations at the full-time whistle.

2018/19 - All or nothing

David Wheeler’s goal against Mansfield secure automatic promotion for Paul Tisdale’s side

The scriptwriters had a field-day setting this one up. Dons took on Mansfield on the final day of the season, with the winner of the game claiming the spoils over the other to secure automatic promotion. David Wheeler’s early header proved to be the difference between the sides that day as Dons returned to League One at the first time of asking, while Mansfield failed in the play-offs.

2021/22 - Five-star performance

Scott Twine scored four times in the 5-0 win at Home Park on the final day of last season

