The final day dramas MK Dons have faced down the years
With everything hinging on the final day of the season for MK Dons, we take a look back at some of their previous last day deciders
MK Dons know a win on Sunday in the final game of the season will keep them in League One.
Final day deciders are nothing new to Dons though, with plenty of times down the years the fate of the club has gone right to the wire.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here are a few of the key final days of the season from years gone by.
2004/05 - That Tranmere game
Advertisement
Advertisement
Needing a win and results elsewhere to go their way to avoid relegation to League Two in their first full season as MK Dons, step forward the club’s first real hero: Gareth Edds. Having seen his sixth minute opener cancelled out by a David Beresford goal for Tranmere, the Australian was announced as man of the match with six minutes to go, just as he rattled home his and Dons’ second of the afternoon - a goal which kept Dons in League One.
2005/06 - Down at Millmoor
A season after Edd’s final-day heroics, Dons went to Rotherham United needing a win again to stay up. This time, it was not meant to be. A miserable 0-0 draw at the Millers’ old ground means Danny Wilson’s men went down to the fourth tier.
Advertisement
Advertisement
2007/08 - Trophy ceremony
With the League Two title already secured, Dons and Morecambe played out a 1-1 draw at Stadium MK, but the game will be best remembered for the on-pitch celebrations as Paul Ince’s side lifted the league trophy, and paraded it along with the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, won earlier in the campaign.
2014/15 - Right to the wire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Not many gave Dons much of a chance of securing automatic promotion in 2015, especially with Preston North End needing a win over lowly Colchester United to do so themselves. But with George Moncur coming up trumps for Colchester, Dons’ easy 5-1 win secured them a place in the Championship, sparking wild celebrations at the full-time whistle.
2018/19 - All or nothing
Advertisement
Advertisement
The scriptwriters had a field-day setting this one up. Dons took on Mansfield on the final day of the season, with the winner of the game claiming the spoils over the other to secure automatic promotion. David Wheeler’s early header proved to be the difference between the sides that day as Dons returned to League One at the first time of asking, while Mansfield failed in the play-offs.
2021/22 - Five-star performance
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last season, Dons knew a win would keep them in contention for automatic promotion, but they would need Rotherham to drop points to relegated Gillingham. While it was not to be, Dons upheld their end of the bargain in emphatic fashion as Scott Twice scored four times at Home Park as Liam Manning’s side thrashed Plymouth 5-0, running the Pilgrims out of the play-off spots in order for Wycombe to leapfrog them instead...