The great 'what if' of Dan Kemp's MK Dons career

Dan Kemp

For whatever reason, things never really clicked for Dan Kemp during his two-and-a-half years at Stadium MK

After two-and-a-half years, Dan Kemp’s MK Dons career has come to an end, and unfortunately for all parties, it was one which never really got going.

Hs numbers at Stadium MK flatter to deceive, but barely scratch the surface of the 25-year-old’s stint at the club. And it is a career which can effectively be cut into two sections - before his loan deals, and after.

Signed by Liam Manning from Leyton Orient, with the pair having worked together previously at West Ham United, Kemp struggled to make inroads during the first six months, but with the side well in their stride by the second-half of 2021/22, the team effectively picked itself.

After the side came apart at the seams when they missed out on promotion, Kemp was thrust into the side, but like the rest, struggled to make a tune with those around him. Just ten appearances left him wanting more, sparking the first move which gave birth to his new reputation.

A terrific spell at Hartlepool, despite their relegation, saw Kemp return to the now League Two Dons, but he was swiftly moved on again, this time to Swindon Town. It was a move which raised eyebrows, but early in pre-season with Graham Alexander, Kemp recognised he would not suit what the head coach wanted.

But he would be exactly what the Robins wanted, and while at the County Ground, Kemp’s legend only grew back at MK1. It felt like every week, the phrase “Kemp scored again” was uttered at a Dons game as he racked up 16 goals in 27 appearances, making him one of the most in-form players not just in the league, but in the country, and earned him Swindon’s Player of the Season award.

For weeks before the January window opened again, Mike Williamson was asked about Kemp and a potential return before he eventually revealed the return on New Year’s Day. Returning to a team which liked to play on the ground, on the front foot and in control, it felt like it would suit Kemp to the ground. The stellar numbers of 2023 though would look a way off upon his return.

Kemp’s enthusiasm to make it work at Dons could never be called into question. Whenever he was on the ball, he looked desperate to chip in with a valuable contribution and often looked disappointed when his number flashed up to be substituted. His return though, certainly in terms of the numbers, came up short.

When he was asked about it nearly a month ago, Kemp admitted his role in Williamson’s side meant there was less pressure on him to put in almost virtuoso performances week-in, week-out. Casting your eyes down the road, Swindon’s form noticeably slumped following Kemp’s departure, highlighting their need for that kind of player, but back at his parent club, the role he was asked to perform perhaps muted his best attributes.

There were of course moments - his goal against AFC Wimbledon and the quite brilliant performance on his return to the County Ground in Dons’ 2-1 win showed there was still that eagerness to make himself ‘that guy’ at Stadium MK.

When his name read on the list earlier today (Friday) that he would be leaving at the end of his contract, it was with an air of genuine disappointment from all parties involved. Williamson of course wanted to harness the hottest property in the division, Kemp wanted to further his career and help fire the club to promotion, and the supporters wanted to see him perform for them.