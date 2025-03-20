Uncertainty behind-the-scenes is playing a part in the Dons players' minds

Interim head coach Ben Gladwin spoke about the hunt for a new permanent boss

The uncertainty and unknown during search for a new head coach is having a knock-on effect to the MK Dons players, Ben Gladwin believes.

The interim head coach appears to be out of the running for the top job, with interviews having been conducted over the last week with CEO Neil Hart and sporting director Liam Sweeting.

Gladwin, who prepares the side for a fourth game since the sacking of Scott Lindsey nearly three weeks ago, said while the hunt goes on for a new man to lead them into next season, the players are playing with a level of uncertainty in the backs of their minds.

“It is difficult at the moment because no-one really knows exactly the situation,” he said. “But that's normal because of the club's search for a new manager.

“We're letting the players know that it is really important for their careers individually and collectively moving forwards to next season for them to give everything. It has been a tough period for them.”

With regards to his own future at the club, Gladwin has admitted his steps into becoming a head coach have come sooner in his career than he expected. But with the side facing three games in seven days from Saturday, taking on Cheltenham Town, Carlisle United - both away - and Fleetwood Town back at Stadium MK, he has been given plenty of support from the club.

He said: “I've had open dialogue with Liam (Sweeting), they've been great with me. They're interviewing people at the moment, that process will continue.

“My job is to prepare the team for matches and to create a positive feeling around the place. We're enjoying the challenge, the boys have responded, despite Saturday's result (against Port Vale).”