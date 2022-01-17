Wednesday boss would not guarantee game time to Corbeanu

Theo Corbeanu has made a great start to life at MK Dons, but former boss Darren Moore said he would never guarantee first team football to the Canadian at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted he would not promise first team football to Wolves winger Theo Corbeanu, which opened the door for MK Dons to take the Canadian on loan earlier this month.

Corbeanu played 18 times for Wedneday in the first half of the season, but only made nine starts while on loan from Molineux. Wolves then called the teenager back only to immediately allow him to go to Stadium MK where he has started both games he has been available for, scoring his first goal for the club on Saturday against Portsmouth.

Read More Dons loan will suit Corbeanu better than at Sheffield Wednesday, claim Wolves

Writing in his programme notes ahead of Wednesday’s game against Plymouth Argyle, Moore admitted he would never guarantee match time to a player.

“Corbeanu was a loan player, he was never our player, and we knew that Wolves could always call him back”, Moore said. “It has been said MK Dons have offered TC guaranteed game time but that is something I personally would not do.”

Corbeanu has certainly made a big impression on the Dons supporters in his two games so far. Not only helping them past AFC Wimbledon last Tuesday on his debut, the 19-year-old then scored a goal of the season contender with a thumping volley to put Dons two goals to the good in their eventual 2-1 over Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday.

“Twiney is feeling the pressure for goal of the month now!” said Dons head coach Liam Manning. “Theo is a terrific character, he's desperate to learn and you forget how young he is.