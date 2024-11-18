What a body language expert thinks after analysing Lindsey's interviews

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

The MK Dons boss does not shy away from voicing his aims for the season

There is no shortage of confidence when Scott Lindsey talks about his MK Dons side, and the head coach believes every word of it, according to a body language expert.

Darren Stanton is a former Derbyshire police officer, with a degree in psychology who used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects.

He later moved into media and TV as a consultant, being dubbed the “Human Lie Detector” appearing on the likes of BBC’s The One Show, ITV’s This Morning as well as working on screen with criminal barrister Robert “Judge” Rinder. He has also analysed heightened political situations including General Election debates and key interviews with the likes of Dominic Cummings.

Having looked at Lindsey’s press conferences and post-match interviews recently, Stanton highlighted the former Crawley man’s consistency and tone, saying the head coach believes what he says when he talks up Dons’ chances this season.

“Scott Lindsay is so positive and optimistic about MK Dons' promotion chances,” he said, speaking to OLBG.

“What I look for are irregularities in his body language but there are so many consistencies in his behaviours. There are no blips, breaks of pattern, or causes for concern in his body language.

“His tone, pitch, and volume of voice also echo confidence. His blink rate does not increase either, which could be a sign of concern, and he does not deflect any answers either.”

He continued: “He's being honest, truthful and authentic in the interview. I can guarantee that he's being honest in what he's saying. This could be an important factor for supporters after Mike Williamson left them to join another League Two club in Carlisle United.

“He believes in what he's saying and with Scott Lindsay, what you see is what you get.”