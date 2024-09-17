Williamson addresses future amidst Carlisle United rumours

Mike Williamson | jane russell

The head coach spoke about the rumours linking him with a move after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Colchester United

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson said he had not heard anything regarding an approach from Carlisle United to fill their vacant manager’s position.

The former Newcastle United defender was heavily tipped to take over from Paul Simpson, who was sacked from his role at Brunton Park last month, on Tuesday ahead of Dons’ trip to Colchester United for their Bristol Street Motors Trophy opener.

Despite the rumours, Stephen Wearne headed Dons into the lead as Dons impressed in the first-half, but a soft penalty decision was given against Dean Lewington five minutes before the break, allowing Anthony Scully to equalise from the spot.

Dons’ away-day curse would come back to haunt them again though when Fiacre Kelleher poked Colchester into the lead nine minutes into the second-half, with the visitors unable to get back into the game.

Afterwards though, all the talk was of Williamson’s future. Asked about the rumours, he said: “Since I came in, there has been speculation. I've been linked with two, three or four jobs. I've not heard anything on it, so I'm just focused on the boys, and from a really good performance, I want to watch the game back. I want to make sure we're better for Saturday.”

On his side’s performance, he continued: “I'm proud of the performance. We're going through a period at the moment where we're not getting what we deserve out of games. It was a ludicrous penalty decision and then a set-piece has been our downfall. We've missed numerous chances too. “But if we turn up with that intensity on Saturday and with that belief and conviction we'll be fine.

“We did the simple things really well, especially in the first-half. We lost a bit of discipline in the second-half because they care so much, they wanted to win the game, to try and create something.

“For me, it's a difficult moment for the boys again, we've got a curse away from home but there are so many positives.”