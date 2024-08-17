Williamson left with 'horrible feeling' after pointless week at MK Dons

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

The MK Dons head coach had no excuses for his side after their 2-0 defeat at Colchester on Saturday

Mike Williamson offered no excuses after his side were beaten by two goals in the final 10 minutes against Colchester United on Saturday to leave MK Dons in the bottom two.

Starting the new season with three defeats in a week, Dons were left to rue missed chances from Stephen Wearne, Callum Hendry and Alex Gilbey at the JobServe Community Stadium, before Arthur Read and former Dons loanee Jack Payne scored late on for the U’s to secure their first win.

Williamson, speaking afterwards, admitted standing on the sidelines with no points from their opening two league fixtures, which leaves them 23rd in the table, was a tough pill to swallow, feeling a lack of quality let his side down in Essex.

“I cannot make any excuses - we're two league games in and we're sat here with a horrible feeling of having zero points,” he said. “But looking over the statistics, possession, chances, xG, we'd be comfortably happy with it if you didn't know the scorelines. It indicates our quality hasn't been there, we've not been ruthless and we've been punished.

“We want more dominance, and we have to make sure we get the win because that's ultimately what we're judged on.

“The performances haven't been what we want, so I won't hide and say we're playing well and losing. But we're in a really tough position now after two league games, and we have to grind it out.

“It comes down to us and our lack of quality and decision making. Connor has a great header at the end, Wearney right at the beginning rounds the keeper, but I'm not here to criticise them.”

When asked what he put the lack of quality down to, Williamson continued: “There are a few different reasons, but I won't out anyone. Of course we've got injuries, the stats aren't far off what we want them to be but that means nothing.

“I'll only dig the lads out if there is a lack of effort from them, but there wasn't.

“We won't sweep it aside, we'll watch it, learn from it and unemotionally look at ourselves. We're honest and take account, which the lads already are.

“Even if we go on a ten-game unbeaten run, these things can still happen again. We know we've got to navigate it, we know we've got the personnel, but we have to get back to work and rectify it.”