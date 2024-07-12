Youngsters impress Watson in MK Dons pre-season opener

Damerai Singh-Hurditt | Jane Russell

Coach Ian Watson spoke after MK Dons’ opening pre-season game against Barnet

The academy products on display for MK Dons on Friday night were a huge positive for assistant head coach Ian Watson.

Despite the 2-1 defeat to Barnet in the first pre-season game of the summer, 21 players were given 45 minutes on the pitch - though there were barely five minutes for keeper Craig MacGillivray after suffering a head injury early in the second-half and having to be replaced. Three new signings were given their first run outs in front of Dons supporters too, but it was the youth in the group which stood out in particular for Watson afterwards.

Albert Wood and Damerai Singh-Hurditt were impressive in the opening 45 minutes, while Michael Brammeld and Keon Lewis-Burgess too made their marks on the second.

“For them, it's a cup final,” said Watson. “It's a chance to show the staff what they're about and took the opportunity.

“I think Dam in the first-half was outstanding. He's deceiving, you ask whether he's ready, but when you see him, he fights and scraps for everything, he understands space and timing and when the receive the ball. He was the stand-out.

“The young boys were outstanding. We played a mixed team in both halves, and you look at the youngsters to see how they react to certain things, and you don't get to see that as much in training.”

Not giving the final score much credence, Watson continued: “There is a real importance to things in pre-season. We don't pay attention to the result as much, but the performance is really important. It's key to get momentum, how you want it to look, how you want little individual things to come out, and to see what we're working on in training.

“It's the first 45 minutes for the players. The dry pitch halted our ball-speed at times, but they showed what we've worked on in the last two weeks they've taken on.

“The senior boys led by example too and helped them through. We're pleased with how the night went, and it was pleasing to see the young lads playing in an MK Dons way, wanting to keep the ball, doing certain movements we've been working on.”

New signings

Jane Russell

The Dons supporters making their way to Creasey Park in Dunstable for the game had to wait until the second-half to see new signings Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Sam Sherring and Laurence Maguire for the first time, while the six other new signings were given a watching brief, including new striker Callum Hendry, whose move from Salford City was confirmed as the sides arrived at the ground.

Watson said he has been really impressed with the way the new signings have adapted to life in Milton Keynes so far.

“I can't speak highly enough of the new boys since coming in,” he said. “They've adapted really well. Sometimes when lads come into our system, it's hard because we give a lot of detail. We know it's not easy, we understand how difficult it is to play our way, you have to be game intelligent and have to have all facets of the game, but the new lads have really bought into it.

“Pre-season has been really good so far, and we're really looking forward to getting more ideas and concepts in there.”

On those missing on the night, he added: “We've got the best sports science department, and we'll wait until they tell us they're right to play in games. There's no rush. I know everyone wants to see the new signings, especially of the calibre we've brought in, but it's important they're right before they step on the pitch.”