The Alternative MK Dons Awards 2021/22

1. Lead Balloon Award: Russell Martin

If you want something kept a secret, don't tell a journalist unless you implicitly tell them you want it keeping a secret. Calling me over prior to kick-off at Bournemouth, telling me he hadn't been approached by Swansea City yet (which I then told the masses) and then taking the job effectively as full-time blew in the 5-0 mauling at the Vitality Stadium did not give Russell Martin the send off he would have wanted from MK Dons. Instead, he is vilified.

Photo: Nathan Stirk