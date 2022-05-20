The Alternative MK Dons Awards 2021/22

Here, we will dish out some slightly more sideways, dubious and probably unwanted prizes from the 2021/22 season at MK Dons.
1. Lead Balloon Award: Russell Martin
If you want something kept a secret, don't tell a journalist unless you implicitly tell them you want it keeping a secret. Calling me over prior to kick-off at Bournemouth, telling me he hadn't been approached by Swansea City yet (which I then told the masses) and then taking the job effectively as full-time blew in the 5-0 mauling at the Vitality Stadium did not give Russell Martin the send off he would have wanted from MK Dons. Instead, he is vilified.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Audacity Award: Scott Twine
By about September, Dons fans knew Scott Twine's eye for goal had no sense of range. Whether it was from inside the box or from 35 yards outside it, there was no keeper safe from Twine's audacity to have a go. Seek out the highlights from the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town at Portman Road for evidence of just why he fully deserves this award.
Photo: mkdons
3. Fairytale Award - Hiram Boateng
Frozen out, unwanted, not even given a squad number - Hiram Boateng was persona non grata at Stadium MK until Russell Martin walked out. Brought in from the cold by Dean Lewington though, Boateng needed just two minutes in the League One opener at Bolton Wanderers to remind everyone he was still a more-than-capable footballer as he fired Dons 3-2 up with seven minutes to go.
Photo: mk dons
4. Unlikely Hero Award - Franco Ravizzoli
After selling Andrew Fisher and Laurie Walker, Dons were left with one keeper for the visit of the club's biggest rivals to Stadium MK in January. Having never even touched a ball in the Football League, step forth Franco Ravizzoli - the Argentinean with only non-league experience. Nerves turned to support though as his name rang out around Stadium MK with every touch of the ball, and after keeping a clean sheet, Argentina flags popped up in the crowd thereafter.
Photo: Jane Russell