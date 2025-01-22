Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who will be battling it out at The O2 in March as this year’s BRIT contenders are set to be announced 🎵🏆🎶

The BRIT Awards nominations are set to be announced this week.

One of the most prestigious award ceremonies on the UK entertainment calendar, all eyes will be watching to see if anyone might break RAYE’s 2024 success.

Here’s when the announcement is taking place, how to watch online and when the main ceremony is taking place this year.

It’s not just the Academy Award nominations that are front and centre this week, as the world of music waits with baited breath for this year’s BRIT Award nominations.

Considered one of the biggest dates on the music industry calendar, the BRITS are the United Kingdom's most prestigious music awards, recognizing the best in British and international music.

Jack Whitehall is once again set to host the BRIT Awards this year, but here's how you can follow the nominations announcement later this week. | BRIT Awards

The awards are presented annually by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and have been held since 1977. They celebrate outstanding achievements across various music genres, with categories such as Artist of the Year, Group of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Last year saw RAYE sweep the event and break the record for most wins in a single ceremony with her four awards; she also became the first woman to win songwriter of the year for her debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

Will anyone come close to achieving that feat once again in 2025? We’ll hopefully find out before the weekend - but when exactly will we find out who is vying for what and can we watch the nominations as they happen live this year?

When are the 2025 BRIT Award nominees revealed?

The BRIT Awards 2025 nominees will be revealed during an exclusive livestream event titled Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2025 Nominations on January 23 2025 from 5pm. The event will be hosted by Sian Welby, featuring interviews with nominees and a special appearance from Remel London.

Where can I watch the 2025 BRIT Award nominees announcement?

A livestream revealing all of this year’s nominees is scheduled to take place at 5pm and will be available on the official BRITs Instagram and Facebook channels.

When are the BRIT Awards taking place in 2025?

The 2025 BRIT Awards is set to take place at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 1, 2025 and is once again hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Will the BRIT Awards be screened on TV this year?

Yes, the BRIT Awards 2025 will be broadcast live on television. The ceremony will air exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX with an expected broadcast time around 8pm, based on previous years.

