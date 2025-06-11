Major road closures across Milton Keynes as National Highways plan for maintenance and Bludfest at MK Bowl

National Highways are closing many roads across Milton Keynes over the next two weeks - here’s what to expect.

The good news is most will cause only moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

> A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

There are eight road closures in Milton Keynes over the next fortnight

> A5, from 11.59pm April 1 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill to Little Brickhill - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 exit slip - lane closure for developer works on behalf of GTM/Lain O'Rourke.

A further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A5, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Caldecotte Interchange to Old Stratford Roundabout - entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Stoney Stratford roundabout to Redmoor roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Buckinghamshire County Council.

> M1, from 10pm June 17 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

> A5, from 5am June 21 to 11.30pm June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor roundabout to Portway Roundabout - Layby closures for MK Bowl Event.

> A5, from 9am June 21 to 11pm June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Event: Bludfest, MK Bowl - heavy traffic expected.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.