Murder investigation launched after body found on Milton Keynes estate

Officers were called by a member of public at just before 1am yesterday (Monday) stating there was an unresponsive man on the pavement in Towan Avenue near to the roundabout with Polruan Place in Fishermead.

It was reported that the unresponsive man was then assisted by members of the public who took him in a vehicle to hospital, where sadly, he was later pronounced deceased.

Police yesterday said they were treating the incident as an unexplained death but still carrying out investigations to discover what happened.

The road was sealed off by police yesterday

Senior Investigating officer Detective Inspector Nicola Douglas said today: “Due to enquiries carried out by our detectives, Thames Valley Police is now treating this unexplained death as suspicious, and therefore has launched a murder investigation.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has footage or may have witnessed anything in Towan Avenue between about 12.45am and 1.15am yesterday to please come forward. If you saw anything, have footage or information, please contact the force online or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43220304480.”

She added: “The victim has not yet been formally identified, but we can confirm he is a 35-year-old man from Milton Keynes. His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I understand the news that the force has launched a murder investigation will concern the community, however I would like to reassure residents that we have made an arrest of a 34-year-old man from Milton Keynes on suspicion of murder.”

DI Douglas said the Major Crime Unit was “working tirelessly” to establish what happened in Towan Avenue in the early hours on Monday morning.

"We believe that the victim and offender were known to each other and that there is no risk to the wider community,” she said.