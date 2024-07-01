General Election: Free e-scooter and e-bike rides to encourage voter turnout in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don’t miss your chance to vote in the General Election on Thursday because you ‘Can’t give an X’.

That’s the message from the world’s leading provider of shared e-scooters and e-bikes, which is offering free rides to voters in Milton Keynes on election day, July 4.

The initiative is part of its ‘Lime to the Polls’ programme and national ‘Give an X’ youth campaign supported by Shape History, #iWillMovement and My Life My Say.

Shockingly, one in three young people in England are not registered to vote, and almost half (44%) of young people aged 18-34 believe their vote won’t make a difference, according to research by ‘Give an X’.

The partnership and initiative aims to combat common barriers to voting such as the cost of travel or lack of car ownership by providing riders with access to a complimentary and more sustainable mode of transport.

On Election Day, both new and existing riders will be able to redeem two free 15-minute rides using the promotional code: UKELECTION2024 in the Lime app in Milton Keynes. All existing riders will be notified via in-app notifications.There will also be a number of Lime vehicles fitted with ‘Give an X’ branded e-bike baskets or e-scooter leaflets reminding people to cast their vote on July 4.

Lime to the Polls is also helping launch the ‘Give an X Challenge’ to raise awareness of the importance of voting, and giving young people an opportunity to have their voices heard. The challenge is launching today ( 1/7) and encourages young people to use social media to show creative and unique ways to get to the polls on Election Day.

