£17m state-of-the-art radiotherapy centre ready to open its doors at Milton Keynes hospital

MK’s own state-of-the-art radiotherapy centre building has this week been completed and handed over to the hospital.

The £17.6m project was completed by Morgan Sindall and is one of three projects the construction company has been working on at the hospital site. They are also in the process of building a brand-new Imaging Centre plus an extension called Oak Wards to expand the hospital’s bed.

The three projects have a combined value of £53.6m and are designed to meet the healthcare demands of Milton Keynes’ rapidly growing population.

The new two-storey Radiotherapy Centre will save cancer patients from travelling as far as Oxford for their radiotherapy treatment. It includes two state-of-the-art medical bunkers, a main reception, consultation rooms and a CT scanner area – all connected to the hospital's recently opened Cancer Centre via a link corridor.

The new radiotherapy centre is completed at Milton Keynes University Hospital

All the services in the centre will be run by Oxford University Hospitals and include a 43-bay car park complete with a purpose-built space for a mobile PET-CT Scanner.

The specialised nature of the project presented several unique construction challenges for Morgan Sindall, who had to create 2.6m thick concrete walls and a 1.4m thick roof to prevent radiation leakage from the radiotherapy equipment.

Due to the size of the walls and complexity of applying so much concrete, a schedule of long pours was designed to achieve the necessary thickness without compromising the quality of the concrete structure.

Some 90 tonnes of steel have been used in the roof slab alone.

Meanwhile, the £18.1m Oak Wards facility is on track to become a new two-storey building and will include a link corridor to the existing main hospital building. These upgrades will enable the site to provide healthcare services to more people by increasing its capacity.

Oak Wards is set to be completed by early 2026, and will increase MKUH’s ward capacity by providing two 24-bed wards, four of which will be five-bed bays and four will be single bedrooms, alongside ancillary space for storage, utility rooms, offices, a ward kitchen and staff areas.

And the £17m Imaging Centre is due to be completed in March 2026. The project team is set to replace the old imagery department that currently uses rental equipment with a two-storey centre featuring two MRI rooms, two CT scanners, and six ultrasound machines. Increasing the department’s efficiency and improving the patient experience.

Emma Curtis, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the Northern Home Counties, said: “It’s been a real privilege to work on the new Radiotherapy Centre at Milton Keynes University Hospital. We know that our work will provide significant benefits for the health and wellbeing of communities in the area for many years to come.”

Joe Harrison, Chief Executive Officer at Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH), said: “The completion of the Radiotherapy Centre marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services for the Milton Keynes community. This state-of-the-art facility will greatly improve access to vital radiotherapy treatments, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances.

“We are delighted to partner with Morgan Sindall on this project and look forward to the continued development of the Imaging Centre and Oak Wards, which will further support our commitment to providing exceptional care to our growing population.”