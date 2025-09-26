Police are urgently appealing to find an elderly lady, believed to be wearing pyjama bottoms, who was seen walking along the A5 near Old Stratford and Stony Stratford.

Police say the woman was walking on the southbound carriageway of the A5 near Hobby Fish, an aquarium shop near to Old Stratford, shortly before 7.40am on Friday September 26.

She was heading towards Towcester.

Officers want to urgently trace the woman to make sure that she is safe and well.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The same person, who had long grey hair and was dressed in grey clothing – possibly pyjama bottoms and a shawl, wearing slippers and carrying a white carrier bag, is believed to have also been laying at the side of the road.

“Officers investigating both incidents would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her walking along the A5 near Old Stratford or Stony Stratford, or who may have stopped to help her and taken her to a place of safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting incident reference number: 96 of 26/09/25.