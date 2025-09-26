Urgent appeal to find elderly woman seen walking on A5 near Old Stratford and Stony Stratford

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
Police are urgently appealing to find an elderly lady, believed to be wearing pyjama bottoms, who was seen walking along the A5 near Old Stratford and Stony Stratford.

Police say the woman was walking on the southbound carriageway of the A5 near Hobby Fish, an aquarium shop near to Old Stratford, shortly before 7.40am on Friday September 26.

She was heading towards Towcester.

Officers want to urgently trace the woman to make sure that she is safe and well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The woman was seen walking on the A5 near Hobby Fish.placeholder image
The woman was seen walking on the A5 near Hobby Fish.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The same person, who had long grey hair and was dressed in grey clothing – possibly pyjama bottoms and a shawl, wearing slippers and carrying a white carrier bag, is believed to have also been laying at the side of the road.

“Officers investigating both incidents would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her walking along the A5 near Old Stratford or Stony Stratford, or who may have stopped to help her and taken her to a place of safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting incident reference number: 96 of 26/09/25.

Related topics:Northamptonshire PolicePoliceTowcester
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice