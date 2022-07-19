Walnut Tree fire: Devastating extent of damage is revealed by Milton Keynes officials

A major incident was declared shortly after 12 noon when a wooden fence next to Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Fyfield Barrow caught fire.

The cause is still unknown but the flames rapidly spread to the nursery.

Staff managed to evacuate all the children to safety, including babies who had to be carried out. They were taken to the nearby Blackberry Clinic to keep cool while and dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene.

The fire quickly spread through neighbouring properties

At one stage there were 15 fire engines from across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire, each with a crew of four, struggling to contain what was becoming one of the biggest fires MK had ever seen.

Roads were closed and houses on the estate were warned to keep their windows nd doors shut, despite the heatwave.

Tonight it has been revealed that the nursery building together with three houses have been 100 destroyed by the blaze.

More properties have suffered smoke damage and “multiple” vehicles were also damaged, said a Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesman.

A scene of devastation after the fire

Some 39 properties had to be evacuated and firefighters wore breathing apparatus to steer people and their pets to safety.

Miraculously the only injury was one adult female who suffered smoke inhalation and was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Emergency centres were set up at the estate’s Tawny Owl pub and Heronsbrook Meeting Place and the community swiftly rallied round to provide food, drinks and even clothing and toys for those who had lost everything.

Gas and electricty supplies had to be switched off to reduce the risks, leaving residents on Walnut Tree and nearby areas with no supply. Surrounding roads were also closed.

By 5pm the mayor incident response was being reduced but fire crews, council workers and partner agencies were still working very hard to support all those who had been affected, said the Bucks Fire spokesman.