This is the current water situation in Milton Keynes as forecasts predict UK at threat of potential drought

The Environment Agency has warned the UK could see droughts this summer after the driest start to spring in England for 69 years – so we’ve taken a look at the water situation in Milton Keynes.

While most of us have been enjoying the warm, dry weather of late – there is a flip side to the fact England has experienced its driest conditions at this time of year since 1961.

Anglian Water is the primary water and wastewater company that serves Milton Keynes. The firm is responsible for the domestic mains water supply and wastewater services in the area.

But the chief executive of Thames Water – which looks after many of the neighbouring areas to MK, including Northants and Aylesbury – has warned restrictions could be put in place this summer after the Environment Agency (EA) warned the UK could face a drought.

The graphic below shows the current water resource levels across the Anglian Water region, including MK. Image: Anglian Water.

Chris Weston, of Thames Water, said the company is doing ‘all we need to’ to prepare for potential water shortages.

Potential water shortages are a hot topic right now, quite literally.

Three years ago Thames Water came ‘dangerously close’ to running out of water for its 16 million customers during record summer heatwaves.

So after the driest start to spring in England for 69 years, the MK Citizen has looked at the situation locally.

Last month there was only about half of the normal level of rainfall in England, the EA revealed.

Although there aren’t any areas currently in drought conditions, the EA has warned there is a ‘medium risk’ of drought this summer if there is not a sustained period of rainfall.

Anglian Water regularly updates details about its reservoirs on a dedicated ‘water resources’ page.

The area Anglian serve – which includes Milton Keynes – is the driest region in the UK as it is.

Anglian says it is vital it monitors water resources closely to keep taps flowing and toilets flushing now and long into the future.

Around half the water Anglian supply comes from groundwater sources (e.g. boreholes) and the other half comes from surface water sources such as reservoirs – of which there are eight in the MK region – and rivers. Groundwater moves below our feet in rocks, with levels typically rising when temperatures and evaporation is low and soils are wet. The time taken for groundwater levels to respond to rainfall can range from hours to a few months, depending on the type of soil, rock and depth to groundwater. This water can be used by drilling holes (boreholes).

The firm actually produces a graphic each month outlining the current water resource levels for its area.

While rainfall, river and groundwater levels are all below normal, the good news is the reservoir level is ‘at target’ and drought management is described as ‘normal’.

Here are the key figures for the water situation in Milton Keynes according to Anglian’s chart for April:

Average rainfall: 21.3mm – Below normal.

Region-wide river levels – Below normal.

Regional groundwater level – Below normal.

Overall reservoir storage – 93.3% full (at target).

Drought management level – Normal.