Another step in the right direction as MK Dons pick up point against Grimsby

MK Dons’ head coach reacted to the 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town on Saturday

Paul Warne felt MK Dons took another step in the right direction after he maintained his unbeaten start to life in charge at Stadium MK with a 0-0 draw against Grimsby Town.

Still to concede since the new man took charge, Dons have picked up five points from a possible nine in the run-in, but will finish no higher than 18th this season, with only one game to go.

Despite ending goal-less for a second home game in a row, the game with Grimsby was a pretty entertaining affair, with Dons coming close to snatching it through Scott Hogan and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, who saw shots saved by Mariners keeper Jake Eastwood.

Safe from the drop after their Easter Monday win over Crewe, Dons had a week of training with Warne as he looks to transform them ahead of next season. And after putting another point on the board, Warne believes the side are taking on board what he is asking of them.

“It was another step in the right direction,” he said afterwards. “I thought we were a lot better in the final third today, we had more shots on goal and looked more of a threat at set-pieces, so I was really pleased with that.

“We defended really well, and I cannot speak highly enough of Craig. It felt like one goal would explode the game, and the other team might go for it a bit more. We were trying, we did everything we could.”

“Grimsby are in seventh, trying to get in the play-offs, and I’d like to think we’d finish above seventh next year, that’s what we’ve come here to do. If that’s the benchmark, I think we performed really well.”

The game was also the last home game of his career for Dean Lewington. The 40-year-old retires at the end of the season, but played more than an hour at Stadium MK before being brought off to a stadium-wide ovation.

Warne said: “When he came off, everyone was pretty emotional. I’ve had that moment myself when my career came to an end too. It was fitting we kept a clean sheet, but it’s just a shame we couldn’t get a win for him.”