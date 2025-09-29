"Anyone would be a bit edgy": Warne on Dons' goal-scoring midfielder Collar

The MK Dons head coach spoke highly of his goal-scoring midfielder

Paul Warne hopes scoring his first goal for MK Dons will lift a weight off the shoulders of Will Collar.

The 28-year-old was a regular producer for Stockport County last season, but had not scored nor assisted for his new club since moving in the summer.

Not really a goal for the highlights reel, Collar’s scrappy first came from close range in the 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town - a screamer, Warne joked afterwards - and is something the midfielder hopes can act as a catalyst in his Dons career.

Warne too believes getting the goal will give the midfielder the spark he needs to rediscover the same form he had for the Hatters last season, while also freeing him up to play without the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

“Any goal-scoring midfielder would start getting a bit edgy if he hadn’t scored yet,” said Warne. “He was brought in because I know he’s a goal threat, can go box-to-box, is fit. And it’s brilliant when you join a new club because you feel like you want to show everyone why you came in.

“I’m really pleased for him, he’s a great kid. He’s just recently had his first kid, he’s moved clubs, moved to a different city and these things can add up. They’re not robots, they’re human beings and hopefully that will settle him down as the season progresses.”

While Warne was delighted to see the 28-year-old hit back of the net though, the head coach also highlighted his overall midfield play at Croud Meadow, with Collar putting in the best performance so far in his short Dons career to date.

He added: “I know he’ll score better goals than that, but it’s nice for him to get one.

“I was more impressed with his 80 yard runs back though because they’re the things that win games just as much as tapping in.”