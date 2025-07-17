Barker's dubious MK Dons record and his desire to improve upon it

He can hardly be blamed for one of the statistics though

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Barker currently hold the dubious honour of being the MK Dons assistant manager in both their highest and lowest ever finishes.

While blame the latter cannot really be laid at his, or indeed head coach Paul Warne’s door for their four-game stint at the end of last season, Barker played a pivotal role in getting Dons up into the Championship a decade ago, though their single campaign in the second tier would end in relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That highest statistic though, 23rd in the Championship, is something he wants to better in his second spell at the club.

He joked: “Disappointingly for me, I think I’m the assistant manager for the highest ever finish and now the lowest ever as well. It’s a record I can do without, but hopefully I can beat that first record in a few years and get a better finish.”

A popular member of Robinson’s staff during his first spell, Barker also led Dons between bosses in 2016 prior to the arrival of Robbie Neilson at the helm before rejoining Robinson at Charlton Athletic.

Now a long-term partner for Warne at both Rotherham United and Derby County, Barker played a key role in convincing the head coach to consider at move to MK1 at the end of last season, despite having clubs higher up the food chain chasing their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barker remained fond of the club even in the years he was away and always harboured ambitions to one day return to the Stadium MK dugouts. However, he feared with the passing of time, owners and staff from his first spell, people would have forgotten him.

“It was easy for me (to come back),” he said. “I think Paul got tired of hearing of my MK Dons stories!

“I had an amazing two-and-a-half years here, and I made no secret that it was one of the clubs I wanted to come back to work at.

“The longer you’re not at a club, people can forget the history. There have been plenty of managers here since who have been successful and then new owners too. So I thought maybe the opportunity has passed me by. Things happen for a reason though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Paul had the conversation with the club, it was a no-brainer for me. It was an important decision for all of us, we’d dropped out of the Championship for it, but for me, those two-and-a-half years were something I wanted to do again.

“There is stuff that is the same, it’s still an amazing place to come to work.”