Club landmarks and records are there to be 'smashed' by current Dons squad

A winning mentality is starting to take hold in the MK Dons dressing room, says Stephen Wearne

Records are made to be broken, but according to Stephen Wearne, MK Dons want to smash them all this season.

Since taking over, Scott Lindsey has ended Dons’ poor run of form on the road with their first away win in five months, won back-to-back for the first time in six months, three and four in a row for the first time in ten months, and put together five league wins in a row for the first time in two-and-a-half years. But the team does not want to stop there.

“I think the record at the club is eight wins in a row here, and the gaffer wants to smash all those records,” said Wearne. “There is a load of records there and the gaffer just wants to smash them.

“He's got everyone believing that we can. He's got a winning mentality, and has us all believing and playing. Everyone giving one hundred per cent in training, it's so intense.

“The new manager bounce is a thing, and the gaffer has come in and has been really good. He's got the players playing, everyone running, him and his team have made things really enjoyable for everyone. We're all buying into what he wants, and I think if we can keep that up until the end of the season we'll be alright.”

Winning five in a row in the league has sent Dons to within a point of the automatic promotion places with a little over a third of the season now gone, and the table now starting to take shape.

Wearne, who has started the last two wins against Swindon and Cheltenham, said the momentum the side are starting to pick up has made up for Dons’ slow start to the season, and that a winning mentality is starting to take hold at Stadium MK.

He continued: “The boys are in good spirits at the moment. We've got a really good group, and I think every win we pick up, more belief is picked up. In the last few weeks, we've come back from losing positions, and we're all believing in what we want to achieve, so hopefully we can keep going.

“You've just got to be patient. It wasn't a good start to the season when things weren't going our way but we always believed in our abilities and what we can do on the pitch. In the last few games, we've picked up the results, and even last week, when we played really poorly, but we still came off the pitch with three points.”