Dons were 'thwarted' on deadline day as they sought one late addition

Dons didn’t bring in anyone on deadline day, but that was not for the want of trying

A late deal was on the table for MK Dons but it could not get over the line in time on transfer deadline day.

Only one piece of business was ultimately completed by Dons on deadline day, that of the season-long loan move for Sam Sherring to Cheltenham Town, but that was not for want of trying.

With the vast majority of Dons’ business done long before the deadline loomed, the captures of full-backs Jon Mellish and Kane Wilson came off the back of long-term injuries to both Joe Tomlinson and Gethin Jones, with both coming in the final week.

While it seemed a quiet day on the surface though, head coach Paul Warne admitted there was a deal on the table late on Monday which they were keen to get done, but it stumbled at the last.

“We were still trying to strengthen quite late but got thwarted by one we were desperately trying to get in, but that happens,” he said. “We didn’t go into it panicking, we weren’t going to overpay or do anything crazy. I think we’ve improved a lot of the team, I’m pleased with the group and setting into the team.”

Dons were already on the brink of the maximum squad size, according to EFL regulations, and needed to move players on before they could have completed any further business.

Warne continued: “There’s no point in having more than your squad size because I don’t want to pay someone to just come and pick up the cones. If I could have got one more in, I’d need to have a conversation with one of my players who would have been knocked down the pecking order.

“However, if that player chose not to leave, I wouldn’t have signed the new one. I have to do things the right way around. It’s a cruel part of the game but it’s an essential part of the game.”

Asked whether Warne would be tempted by any of the free agents still seeking clubs, he added: “It’s not something I’ve considered strongly, but that could all change at 5pm on Saturday and it be something I consider then. Unless we really need to react to something, I can’t see it happening.”