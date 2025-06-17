Former MK Dons midfielder makes League Two switch

Matt Smith | Getty Images

The Welsh international has joined a League Two side

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Matt Smith could face his former club next season after agreeing a move to Newport County.

The Welsh international, who is the only MK Dons player to be a part of a World Cup squad, left St Johnstone at the end of the season after two years in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He struggled to make an impact following his move from Manchester City to MK1 in January 2022, making only 33 appearances in 18 months at the club.

Despite making 60 appearances for the Saints north of the border, Smith was released at the end of his contract, and has since penned a deal with League Two side Newport County - their first signing of the summer.

Exiles boss David Hughes said: “We are delighted to bring Matt on board. As a group of staff, we feel he is a really good signing for us, and he will certainly strengthen the squad.

“He is still growing as a player and has the desire to improve and progress himself and we are all looking forward to working with him.

“He is an outstanding character; a good professional and person to have around the squad and the club.’’