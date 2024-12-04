Galvanising Gilbey has brought MK Dons together on and off the pitch

Alex Gilbey | jANE rUSSELL

The MK Dons skipper cannot stop scoring at the moment

Having a dressing room leader in the form of Alex Gilbey has helped make Scott Lindsey’s life a lot easier since he took over at MK Dons.

The 29-year-old has scored seven of his nine goals this season in the Lindsey era, and his brace against Chesterfield on Tuesday night has him with four goals in his last three games, stretching his legs atop the leading scorers list at the club.

Lindsey said Gilbey replicates his form on the field off it too, leading by example and playing a significant role for the head coach in the dressing room to galvanise the team.

“He's brilliant in the dressing room, he gets everyone together, and you can see by how he plays he puts everything in,” said Lindsey. “He's been amazing since I came in. He's worked his socks off.

“He's a powerful runner on and off the ball, he always arrives in the box.”

His eighth goal of the season came on 26 minutes at Stadium MK on Tuesday night, not a minute after Chesterfield were reduced to ten men as they chased an equaliser following Scott Hogan’s 12th second goal to open the scoring.

Making a late break to the far post, Gilbey poked home Aaron Nemane’s cross, before springing the offside trap to net his second of the game and ninth of the season with eight minutes to go to secure the 3-0 win.

“He nearly got a hat-trick at the end as well,” said head coach Lindsey afterwards, with Gilbey closing down keeper Max Thompson’s stoppage time clearance but the rebound was cleared off the line.

“We work on the action where Aaron Nemane plays a one-two with Stephen Wearne, crosses it, Scott Hogan makes the run and so goes Gilbey, and we've done that goal twice now. He does it so well. He's been amazing.”