Record-breaking MK Dons goal was two years in the making for Lindsey

MK Dons celebrate Scott Hogan's goal after 12 seconds | Jane Russell

The goal came straight from the training ground

Some fans had barely taken their seats before they were leaping out of them on Tuesday night, celebrating the fastest ever MK Dons goal.

Scott Hogan needed just 12 seconds to roll home Joe Pritchard’s pin-point ball to open the scoring against Chesterfield to set a new record for the club.

The new landmark shaves ten seconds off the previous record, when Aaron Wilbraham opened the scoring against Grimsby Town 22 seconds after kick-off in November 2007 - also at Stadium MK, also on a Tuesday night, also in League Two. It was also their first win since their record-setting eight straight league wins, another record Scott Lindsey’s Dons have in their sights.

Chesterfield had not even touched the ball when keeper Max Thompson was picking it out of his net on Tuesday, and it was a moment of vindication for head coach Lindsey, who admitted the routine was something he has had up his sleeve for a few years, and has been trying to get it to spring a surprise since.

“I'm really pleased with the kick-off!” he said. “It's a routine I've been working on for about two years now, and we've finally scored from it! It was a great start.

“I couldn't have asked for a better start, I don't know how many seconds it was, a club record, brilliant.”

Dons went into the game having not played for more than two weeks after their game at Fleetwood was postponed and their FA Cup exit gave them last Saturday off. And with Chesterfield having covered nearly 500 miles in their FA Cup defeat to Exeter City at the weekend, Lindsey said the start of the game was vital.

He said: “We had to start fast. We hadn't played for 16 days, so we had to start brightly. And Chesterfield had a really tough journey to Exeter, played in a tough game, got beaten and then had a long journey home. And then they had to come here, so we felt the start to the game was vital, and it was.

“Chesterfield are a really good side, and even with ten men, they hit the post twice. So we got away with a little bit there. Paul Cook is a good manager, and we're pleased in the manner in which we've played and the result.”