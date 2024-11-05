Gleeson still holds MK Dons close to his heart

The Irish midfielder fondly remembers his five years at MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes was the first place Stephen Gleeson felt like he was at home after leaving his native Ireland.

The midfielder spent five years in an MK Dons shirt, first signing on loan from Wolves in 2009. Racking up more than 200 appearances during his time at MK1, the Irishman became a firm fixture for Karl Robinson’s Dons in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on the play for Birmingham City and Ipswich Town as he racked up appearances in the Championship, before an ill-fated spell at Aberdeen saw his career in the professional game come to an end.

His time in Milton Keynes though is one he holds close to his heart. Still calling the new city his home, Gleeson admitted he had to leave the club in 2014 at the end of his contract to see if he could cut it at a higher level, but would have been happy to remain at Stadium MK for the remainder of his career.

Read More Frustration led to Gleeson's spectacular FA Cup strike against AFC Wimbledon

“Milton Keynes is home for me now,” he said. “It was the first place since leaving Ireland that felt like home to me.

“It was a hard one for me to leave the club. I loved playing here. It was one of the hardest decisions I had to make. If I didn't go and play at a higher level, I would have stayed here my whole career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A part of three sides which missed out in the play-offs, Gleeson would depart a year before Dons would finally secure automatic promotion to the Championship in 2015.

“It is typical football - one season after I left, Dons got promoted! I wanted that so badly. But at the age I was, I had to take that chance. I was so happy for the club, but I wished I was there. I put so much effort into helping the club!”

Gleeson would even score on his Stadium MK return when Birmingham were 2-0 winners. Jacques Maghoma - now a coach in Dons’ academy - also scored in the game, as well as the away leg at St Andrews.

Now 36, Gleeson was appointed player-assistant manager of Hitchin Town last week, acting as back-up to boss Michael Jones. His first involvement was to help oversee the 2-1 win over Banbury United in the Southern League Premier Central, starting the game in the centre of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stepping into his first managerial role with the Canaries, Gleeson said: “The experiences I've had in football, I can help the kids at Hitchin. That's been my process over the last few years, and in some capacity, I'd like to continue in the game.

“I'm in an environment I can make mistakes, so it's a really good opportunity for me.”