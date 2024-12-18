Hart aiming for more MK Dons season ticket holders with earlier launch

MK Dons supporters | Jane Russell

The 2025/26 season tickets are set to be launched earlier than usual at MK Dons

Neil Hart wants to vastly up the number of season ticket sales next season by putting them on sale as early as possible.

There are around 3,600 season ticket holders at Stadium MK this season, with an average of 6,742 through the gates for each game - putting MK Dons ninth in the standings.

In previous years, details of season ticket deals have not been revealed until April time, but Chief Executive Hart said that is much later than he has experienced in his previous jobs at the likes of Burnley and Bolton Wanderers, and wanted to bring the threshold forwards.

“We want to have more than 3,600 season ticket holders,” he said. “We should have more with what we're doing here and where we're taking the club. With the size of the city and everything we have here, it's out of kilter to only have 3,600 season ticket holders. We need to drive that forward.

“Hopefully it's an exciting proposition for supporters that we will release in the New Year. It gives everyone time, and they will stay on sale until kick-off on opening day next season. But it allows us to plan ahead.

“Most clubs do it this way, all my previous clubs do it early, so it just made sense to me. The staff were a bit bemused by it initially, but we set the scene and the strategy.

“Work has already started, we started that in October. I'm a firm believer in getting that season ticket product right, and to do that, it takes time and consultation.

“I'm really excited to say we're looking to launch the 25/26 season tickets in late January for an early bird window until April for season ticket holders to secure their seats, and for new customers too.

“We've done all of that now, we just need to all be aligned and happy, and we hope to have it launched in the New Year.”

Ticket deal making an impact

One of Hart’s first initiatives after arriving in Milton Keynes was to drop ticket prices to £20 for adults, the lowest price in the division.

Aided by a winning run from Scott Lindsey’s side helping Dons into the promotion fight, Hart believes the cut-price tickets are already making an impact on attendances.

He added: “The objective has been to provide as affordable football as possible, but also to increase attendances. It takes time but we are seeing it creep up, and that's showing signs of improvement. But winning also helps that.

“I think we can be pleased with our steady progress, but we all know to build and create something it takes time. It has taken the club 20 years to get to there it is now, and it will take us time to where the supporters hope it will be.”