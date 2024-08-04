Hendry feels at home, or hotel, already in Milton Keynes

Callum Hendry | Jane Russell

Settling into life at MK Dons has been easy for Callum Hendry

Life living in a hotel can be tough, but Callum Hendry has been made to feel at home by his new MK Dons team-mates.

The 26-year-old is living out of his suitcase at Stadium MK until his family move to Milton Keynes, but he has not been short of camaraderie during his time in the new city.

One of 11 new signings the club has made this summer, Hendry feels like he has been welcomed with open arms into the fold, which has made his life a lot easier both on and off the field. That level of change though can lead to teething problems.

Strong performances against both Portsmouth and Plymouth in the final pre-season friendlies of the summer showed no signs of that though, with the mix of new and existing players melding together seamlessly.

The former Salford City man made the move to MK1 just a few days before the club departed for their training camp in Germany in July, and that bonding experience, he feels, was a huge contributor in the way he, and the other new signings on the trip, have integrated.

“Pre-season has been amazing for the new lads,” Hendry said. “Germany was massive for us. I'm close with a lot of boys in there already, they've welcomed me with open arms.

“I'm living in the hotel at the moment, my family hasn't moved down yet, but the boys have looked after me, and the rest of the new boys too. There's not a lot more gelling we can do! I feel like I've been a part of this team for ages.

“I'll fall out with them I'm sure, but it starts with love! I'm still a greedy striker!”

A greedy striker though he claims to be, Hendry admitted he is not a traditional centre-forward. During his two appearances in the pre-season games at Stadium MK, he has shown he is astute at dropping deep as a hold-up man, bringing his new team-mates into the attacks.

He said: “I can't tell you I'm a big striker who will go up and bully centre-halves. I'll win headers, I can believe in myself that way, but my game is with the ball at my feet. I believe in my first touch, and bringing players in. The hold-up play is a massive part of my game, and I think it will help this team a lot.

“It's how the manager wants us to set up and play, and when you play like that, you enjoy it. And when you enjoy it, it makes it easier. You don't mind the running, the hard bits, they all come easier.”