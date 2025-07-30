How new MK Dons signing Paterson is remembered at Sheffield Wednesday

The Scot played a vital role in Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion

New MK Dons signing Callum Paterson is about to embark on another chapter of his career, having made a serious impact at former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Dubbed the Hillsborough Miracle, the Owls overcame insurmountable odds by reversing a 4-0 play-off first-leg deficit against Peterborough United in May 2023, beating Posh 5-1 on home soil to send the game to penalties, which they would go on to win.

After the dramatic 98th minute goal from Liam Palmer send the game into extra time, Lee Gregory’s own goal threatened to halt the comeback in its tracks, but Paterson swiped home with eight minutes remaining to send the clash to penalties.

Scoring the goal though was the cherry on the cake from Paterson, according to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton, who said the Scot’s performance throughout the 120 minutes is the biggest reason Wednesday were able to mount a comeback in the first place.

“The thing he should be most remembered for is his performance in the Hillsborough Miracle,” he said. “To use the term ‘warrior’ - he gave absolutely everything in that game.

“Yes, you can look to his goal in extra time, which took it to penalties in the first place, he took the goal very well. Without that goal, the Hillsborough Miracle wouldn’t exist.

“But it was about the complete performance he put in, he didn’t stop running. Full blooded tackles, immense effort, I’ve never seen a player give as much on a football pitch as Callum Paterson gave on that day. There is no Hillsborough Miracle without Callum Paterson.”

He continued: “You can talk about all the other great moments in that game, all the goals, but without Paterson there is no Hillsborough Miracle, subsequently no win at Wembley.

“As time goes on, and as we look back, I hope his role in everything does not get forgotten.”